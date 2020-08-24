CAN chairman tests positive

Onimisi Alao, Yola

The Adamawa State Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Bishop Stephen Mamza, has tested positive for Coronavirus.

He has subsequently gone into isolation and started his treatment.

Rev. Mamza, who is the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Yola, disclosed his COVID-19 status in a statement on Sunday.

The Bishop who is also a member of the Adamawa State COVID-19 Containment Committee, advised everyone to accept the reality of COVID-19 and adhere to all indicated precautions.

“One lesson that I want people to appreciate and understand is that everybody has to make himself available for testing if need be,” he said.

He added however that being afflicted with COVID-19 is not a death sentence and urged people to pray for him and all others undergoing treatment.