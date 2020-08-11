CAN, NSCIA laud ratification of UN treaty against nuclear weapons

By Gbenga Omokhunu, Abuja

Leadership of major religious bodies in the country on Monday hailed the Federal Government for ratifying the United Nations (UN) Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW).

The religious bodies comprise the Nigerian Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) under the leadership of the Co-Chairmen, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto, President General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA).

They congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari and other Nigerians for being among the countries that have ratified the TPNW.

