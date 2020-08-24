Canada’s Conservative Party Selects Former Military Officer as New Leader

OTTAWA—Members of Canada’s Conservative Party picked Erin O’Toole, a former military officer and veterans minister, to be the new leader in results revealed Monday morning, entrusting him with leading the country’s main political opposition party back to power against a scandal-weary Liberal government.

Another national election could be in the offing as early as the fall, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau vowing to introduce a post-pandemic economic-recovery plan that will be subject to a confidence vote in the legislature. The Liberals run a minority government, and it could fall if all the opposition parties vote against the broad outlines of Mr. Trudeau’s plan.

Support for Mr. Trudeau and his government has eroded this summer, in large part from a scandal triggered by the Liberal government after awarding a contract to a charity with close ties to the Trudeau family and the other members of the administration. Last week, Bill Morneaustepped down as finance minister, marking the biggest political casualty to date from the imbroglio. Despite these setbacks, most public-opinion polls still give the Liberals and Mr. Trudeau a slight lead over the Conservatives.

Mr. O’Toole, 47 years old, was in the Canadian air force and rose to the rank of captain. He later pursued a law career, with stints at two prominent Canadian law firms and acting as in-house lawyer for Procter & Gamble Co.’s Canadian unit. He entered federal politics in 2012, and was appointed Canada’s Veterans Affairs Minister in 2015—in the final months of former prime minister Stephen Harper’s last term in office.

This is the second time Mr. O’Toole has run for the leadership of the Conservative Party. He finished third in a 2017 race, with Andrew Scheer eventually winning. Mr. Scheer left the post in late 2019 after failing to topple the Liberals in a national election.

Mr. O’Toole’s campaign pledged to fight for blue-collar workers, promote a more aggressive foreign policy especially in confronting China, and protect Canadian institutions and history from political correctness.

Four contenders vied for the leadership, with roughly 175,000 votes cast by mail-in ballots. There was no leadership-convention event because of public-health concerns about holding a large indoor event.

The Conservative Party actually won the most votes in the 2019 election. However, the distribution of votes favored Mr. Trudeau, as the Liberals dominated in vote-rich parts of the country, including Toronto and its suburbs, Canada’s most-populous metropolitan area. That gave Mr. Trudeau the most seats in the legislature, although he fell short of a majority mandate.

Mr. Scheer, the former Conservative leader, was criticized for championing policies that failed to ignite interest beyond the party’s base in western Canadian and rural communities. Jonathan Malloy, a politics professor at Carleton University in Ottawa, said the current Conservative Party remains deeply tied to strategies that helped Mr. Harper. Those strategies, he added, entailed targeting the minimum necessary number of votes to win, with no effort made to persuade voters outside of the party’s target group.

“The temptation will be to repackage the same policies that we’ve been peddling for over a decade and hope that a new sales team can seal the deal,” said Jim Armour, a former press aide to Mr. Harper and now a lobbyist in Ottawa. “The next leader has to be brave enough to press the reset button and ensure that the party is addressing the concerns of Canadians in 2020.”

Mr. O’Toole will have to do this while not alienating the party’s base, Mr. Armour said. Further, he will have to move quickly “because an election could come at any time and the new leader will likely only get one shot.”

Write to Paul Vieira at paul.vieira@wsj.com