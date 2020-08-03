Canadian Court Discharges Nigerian Lady Accused of $291,000 Scam

Kaosiso Ezibe, a Nigerian woman who was standing trial in Canada for alleged $291,000 online scam in 2019 has been acquitted of the said crime.

The 24-year-old lady was charged after a woman reported a scam case claiming she was defrauded by someone she met online.

Police say that a 60-year-old woman met someone claiming to be a wealthy architect living in Toronto through an online dating website.

Between February and March, the woman allegedly started an online relationship with the architect, conversing through emails, text messages and phone calls.

According to police, the wealthy architect was a fabricated identity.

Kaosiso Ezibe has, however, been pronounced discharged and acquitted of the said crime.

Ezibe was taken into custody and was charged with fraud over N1.8 million, laundering proceeds of a crime, possessing the proceeds of a crime over N1.8 million and possessing the proceeds of a crime under N1.8 million.

