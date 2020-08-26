Cardi B comes for First Lady Melania Trump following RNC speech after rapper is slammed for song WAP

Cardi B hit back at a critic on social media who claimed the nation needs ‘more women like Melania Trump and far less like Cardi B’ by posting a raunchy, nude photograph of the First Lady and saying she ‘used to sell that Wap’.

Republican pundit DeAnna Lorraine tweeted that ‘America needs far more women like Melania Trump and far less like Cardi B’ Tuesday night, following Melania’s speech closing out night two of the Republican National Convention.

Democrat supporter Cardi B responded to Lorraine’s post by sharing a photo of Melania from her modeling days with her hand covering her genitals and peacock icons covering her nipples.

‘Didn’t she used to sell that Wap?’ tweeted Cardi, 27, alongside the image.

‘This pic giving me ‘yea you f***in wit some wet a** p***y’ vibes …just sayin,’ she said in a follow-up tweet.

WAP, which stands for Wet-A** P***y, was coined by the Grammy award-winning rapper in her sex-positive anthem featuring Megan Thee Stallion, which just spent a second week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Before her White House days, Melania, 50, used to strip down to model for magazines like GQ and now-defunct French magazine Max.

Lorraine leaped to the First Lady’s defense telling Cardi that her claims about Melania are a ‘complete lie’ and that she ‘should be ashamed’.

‘No, that’s a total & complete lie,’ she hit back.

‘What’s not a lie is that you are absolutely destroying America’s youth with your lyrics and should be ashamed of yourself.’

The raunchy photo posted by Cardi Tuesday came from a 1995 shoot for Max when Melania was 25.

When the photos surfaced in 2017, Donald Trump described the images as ‘very fashionable’ and praised his wife’s ‘successful’ modeling career.

‘Melania was one of the most successful models and she did many photo shoots, including for covers and major magazines,’ Trump said at the time.

‘This was a picture taken for a European magazine prior to my knowing Melania. In Europe, pictures like this are very fashionable and common.’

Former stripper Cardi proudly paid her bills for three and a half years by stripping in gentlemen’s clubs in her native New York before she shot to global fame.

Melania originally met Donald Trump at a party in September 1998 – nine months before his divorce from his second wife Marla Maples was finalized.

The Be Best campaigner – who’s been caught plagiarizing two speeches by former First Lady Michelle Obama – delivered her RNC speech on Tuesday from the newly-renovated Rose Garden.

In the speech Melania offered her condolences for the 178,000 Americans who’ve died from the coronavirus pandemic and called for the end of ‘looting being done in the name of justice.’

‘We must remember that today we are all one community comprised of many races, religions and ethnicities,’ the University of Ljubljana drop-out said.

‘Our diverse and storied history is what makes our country strong, and yet we still have so much to learn from one another.’

Meanwhile, Cardi (born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar) is riding high on the success of her critically-acclaimed song.

The Joe Biden supporter’s raunchy track was produced by Ayo & Keyz and heavily sampled Frank Ski’s 1993 Baltimore club single Wh***s in This House.

New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez cleverly recoined the title ‘Women Against Patriarchy’ as it’s remarkable for two women to reach success in the typically misogynistic medium of hip-hop.

WAP is next up for the Song of Summer trophy at the 37th Annual MTV Video Music Awards, which air live this Sunday.