Cardi B Comes For Melania Trump In New Tweets

Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B posted a nude photograph of First Lady Melania Trump on Tuesday night following her Republican National Convention closing speech.

The 27-year-old former stripper was replying to Republican pundit DeAnna Lorraine for tweeting:

America needs far more women like Melania Trump and far less like Cardi B.

In reply, Cardi B tweeted:

Didn’t she used to sell that Wap? while quoting a picture of Melanin with the caption: This pic giving me “yea you f***in wit some wet a** p***y” vibes …just sayin.

Didn’t she used to sell that Wap? https://t.co/ahgIf96S6a — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 26, 2020

Before the White House, the Slovenian 50-year-old (born Melanija Knavs) stripped down to model for several shoots for magazines like GQ and Max.

Melania shared her condolences for the 178K Americans who’ve died from the coronavirus pandemic and she called for the end of ‘looting being done in the name of justice.’

Meanwhile, Cardi B is riding high on the success of her critically-acclaimed song, featuring Megan Thee Stallion, which just spent a second week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Many people reacted to this tweet, while some found it hilarious, others think Cardi B went overboard. Below are some reactions:

Hope she sues you for defamation of character and slander. — Mark (@markgreenpoint) August 26, 2020

I can’t stand people trying to paint cardi out to be a bad influence for WAP when there’s so many songs made by men that have degraded women … she’s out here giving women confidence and embracing their bodies and sexuality. People stay wanting women to just cook and clean. https://t.co/2AMdx69ZN7 — Spill Sesh (@spillseshYT) August 26, 2020

Cardi B, known for her direct and colorful and informed takes, weighs in on tonight’s speech…🤭👇🏽 https://t.co/hV6jqpEa4O — @tiffanydcross (@TiffanyDCross) August 26, 2020