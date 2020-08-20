Carol Burnett files legal docs to become temporary guardian of 13-year-old grandson Dylan

By Cassie Carpenter For Dailymail.com

Legendary comedian Carol Burnett and her third husband Brian Miller have reportedly filed legal documents to become temporary guardians to her teenage grandson Dylan Joseph Hamilton.

The 87-year-old actress – who’s an Oscar away from EGOT status – did so because her youngest daughter Erin Hamilton ‘recently threatened to take her own life and has been in and out of rehab eight times,’ according to The Blast.

‘The LAPD placed Erin on a 51/50 hold for suicidality and drug use [in July],’ the petition read.

‘Throughout her adult life, and since Dylan’s birth, Erin has suffered from severe substance abuse and addiction issues. Dylan’s living environment has long been unstable, unpredictable, and unhealthy for a child.’

The 52-year-old singer, who was crowned Miss Golden Globe 1993, was released from Chino Hills Hospital on July 24.

Dylan’s father Kurt West is still in rehab, and the boy’s situation became so troubled the Department of Children and Family Services conducted investigations in 2018 and 2019.

The married couple of 18 years have financially supported Dylan – turning 14 next month – his entire life including his boarding school, medical/dental insurance, and housing expenses.

It’s a full-circle decision for Carol, whose parents Joseph and Ina were both alcoholics and she was raised by her maternal grandmother Mabel ‘Mae’ Jones.

The flame-haired funnywoman had two other daughters – Carrie and Jody – from her 21-year marriage to the late producer Joe Hamilton, which ended in 1984.

Carrie died, age 38, of pneumonia as a complication of lung and brain cancer in 2002 just three months before Hollywood Arms, the play she co-wrote based on Burnett’s 1986 memoir One More Time premiered in Chicago.

‘My daughter Carrie got into drugs. In that situation, don’t be their best friend. When we got her into a third rehab, oh, she hated my guts!’ the Toy Story 4 actress recalled to AARP on July 30.

‘You have to love them enough to let them hate you. She got sober before her 18th birthday, and we had a good 20 years – we were joined at the hip for a while there.’

Carol will next play pessimistic retirement home resident Joan in Brett Haley’s teen drama All Together Now, starring Auli’i Cravalho, which premieres August 28 on Netflix.

Fans can also stream all 11 seasons of the Texas-born, Hollywood-raised star’s CBS variety extravaganza The Carol Burnett Show spanning 1967-78 on Shout! Factory.

