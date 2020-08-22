Cat owner whose furtive feline has stolen up to 50 shoes starts Facebook group to return them

By Claire Toureille For Mailonline

An exasperated cat owner has revealed how her mischievous feline has stolen up to 50 pairs of her neighbors’ shoes during night time prowls.

BJ Ross, from Altoona, Pennsylvania, told how her pet, called Jordan, regularly returns from stalking the streets with an item of footwear lodged in his jaws, Bored Panda reports.

Alarmed by the increasing number of rogue shoes from neighboring homes and gardens ending up in her yard, BJ installed a security camera and discovered that her pet was responsible.

Mortified by the kitty’s thieving ways, BJ created a Facebook page in the hope of returning the shoes to their rightful owners.

BJ installed a night vision security camera in her courtyard to keep an eye on her mischievous cat – and caught him red-handed

‘If y’all know my cat Jordan, y’all know he loves to bring me home shoes,’ she wrote on Facebook.

BJ explained how she was surprised to find new shoes that did not belong to her in her garden each morning.

She grew suspicious of her pet – a black and white kitty with a taste for mischief.

BJ put a tracker on the animal to see what he was getting up and realized he would roam around the neighborhood at night, sometimes walking as far as eight miles to get his paws on new footwear.

BJ put a tracker on her cat’s collar to track where he was going. She found he operated all over the neighborhood

BJ also put a camera in her garden to catch her thieving pet in the act.

She collected footage of Jordan happily coming home with a new shoe every night, contributing to a growing stash in the corner of her garden.

The feline is not fussy, and will nick anything from slippers to trainers or boots.

BJ felt compelled to create a Facebook page in the hope of returning the stolen goods to their rightful owners.

The Facebook group, called Jordan The Feline Cat Burglar, counts more than 10,000 followers who like to keep updated on the cat’s misdeeds.

BJ explained that when he was not busy leading a life of crime, Jordan liked to nap during the day and sit on her home’s roof.

The cat is so popular online that local children have willingly left their shoes outside hoping he would take them with him.