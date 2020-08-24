Catholic Bishop appeals for peace in Southern Kaduna

The Province Bishops, comprising those of Kaduna, Kano, Kontagora, Minna, Sokoto, and Zaria dioceses, which make up the Ecclesiastic Province has appealed to traditional rulers and religious leaders in southern Kaduna and its environs to continue to make effort towards peace.

Archbishop Matthew Ndagoso, who spoke when they visited the chiefs of Kagoro, Takad, and the Emir of Jama’a, in Southern Kaduna said, “We are aware of the efforts that you have made and continue to make, despite the constraints.

“We enjoin you to remain relentless in making your sacrifices for those under your care. “Learn to embrace all, irrespective of class or status. God who sees our hearts will bless your efforts and bring healing to your communities.

“You, more than anyone else, feel the hurt and are daily witnessing the brokenness within your own communities.

“Please, we call on you, stand together. You are above politics and above ethnicity. Let solidarity remain your watchword.”

To the women, the Catholic Bishops said: “To our women who watch the homestead and are custodians of the hopes of our families, you are always the first in the line of sufferings that these afflictions bring.

“Often, you helplessly watch your own husbands and children being brutally gruesomely murdered. Some of your fellow women have lost their lives too.

“These tragedies have left many of you widows and left bitter memories. They have left you with children to look after. Do not be afraid of the future.

“We assure you that we are close to you and appeal to you to remain faithful and committed to the future of forgiveness. Without you, there is no future for our communities and society at large.”

‘Youths have chance to change society’ To the youths, they said: “Our dear young people of Southern Kaduna, the future is in your hands and to a great extent, it is yours to build. You have the talent, time, and opportunity to change our society.

“The nation we have today is a caricature of what you had hoped for and dreamt of. However, you have the enthusiasm and energy of your youth.

“Make sure you use it well. We appeal to you to look beyond local differences of religion, ethnicity, or even your local communities. The future holds more for you than this.

Vanguard