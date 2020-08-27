CBN To Resume Sales Of Forex To Bureau De Change (BDC) August 31

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced that the resumption of forex sales to Bureau De Change will start August 31, 2020.

The CBN revealed the decision to commence forex sales to BDC operators was on the back of the limited resumption of international travel in the country.

The circular sighted be The Street Journal revealed that forex sales will occur on Mondays and Wednesdays in the first instance.

The memo which was addressed to all Bureau De Change (BDC) read:

RESUMPTION OF SALES TO BUREAU DE CHANGE (BDC) OPERATORS As part of efforts to enhance accessibility to foreign exchange particularly to travellers following the announcement of the limited resumption of international flights by the Honourable Minister of Aviation, commencing with Abuja and Lagos, the Central Bank of Nigeria hereby wishes to inform the general public that gradual sales of foreign exchange to licensed BDC operators will commence with effect from August 31st 2020. Consequently, the purchase of foreign exchange by BDCs shall be on Mondays, and Wednesdays in the first instance. The BDCs are to ensure that their accounts with the banks are daily funded with the equivalent Naira proceeds on Fridays and Tuesday. Meanwhile, authorised dealers (deposit money banks) shall continue to sell foreign currencies for travel-related invisible transactions to customers and non-customers over the counter upon presentation of relevant travel documents (passports, Air tickets and Visa). All authorized dealers and Bureau De Change (BDC) operators are hereby advised to ensure strict compliance with the provisions of the extant regulations on the disbursement of foreign exchange cash to travellers, as any case of infraction will be appropriately sanctioned. Nigeria’s central bank also issued a circular authorizing dealers instructing them to sell forex to end users at N386/$1.

The Circular from the CBN states,

‘’Please be advised that the applicable exchange rate for the disbursement of proceeds of IMTOs for the period Monday, August 31 to Friday, September 4, 2020, is as follows:

IMTSOs to banks – N382/$1

Banks to CBN — N383/$1

CBN to BDCs — N384/$1

BDCs to end-users – Not more than N386/$1

Volume of sale for each market is $10,000 per BDC

Below is a copy of the memo

