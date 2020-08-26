CDA chairperson petitions police over ‘threat to life’ in Arepo



The chairperson of Jimoh Akinsanya Street in the Unity Estate area of Arepo, Ogun State, Alhaja Rahmat Oviesa, has petitioned Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, over alleged defamation of character, harassment and threat to life by the monarch in the community, Oba Solomon Atanda Oyebi.

Oviesa accused the traditional ruler of defaming her over a piece of land in the community and urged the police boss to investigate the matter.

Oviesa had, in the petition dated August 13, which was also dispatched to the Ogun State Urban and Regional Planning Board Development Control and the state Ministry of Justice, alleged that while she was not involved in any land matter, the traditional ruler wrote her name on the wall of a property, causing her grave embarrassment.

She wrote: “On August 11, I received a call from one of my neighbours who informed me that my name had been pasted on the fence of an empty land as one of the defendants to a suit filed by Oba Solomon Atanda Oyebi. This news came as a surprise to me as I do not have any interest in the said property neither did I have any business transaction with Oba Oyebi. Regardless, the said Oba has continued to defame my character and person all over Arepo and Abeokuta by telling individuals both known and unknown to me that I am one of the persons challenging his right to obtain the said land forcefully.

“Interestingly, till date, the Oba, who was eager to write my name on a wall without a valid court order or directive of court, has failed to serve me with the said papers he has filed in court. This begs the question if the suit is even genuine or perhaps one of the many antecedents of the monarch. Consequent on the above actions, I have not been able to sleep properly at night for fear of my safety and that of my family.”

Attempt to reach he traditional ruler were unsuccessful as he refused to answer calls. Text messages sent to his telephone number were also not replied.

However, the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, has said the petition would be treated. “The CP never leaves any message untreated. I believe that the petition would have been assigned to a team or to the state CID for investigation,” he added.