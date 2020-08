[ISS] In the run-up to the Central African Republic’s (CAR) 27 December 2020 elections, political manoeuvrings have started within both government and the opposition. Former president François Bozizé announced his candidacy after returning to CAR in December 2019, having spent nearly six years in exile. He is believed to still wield significant power on the political scene.

The post Central African Republic: Stability Needed for Upcoming Elections appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...