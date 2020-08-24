Century Group partners IOSH, CTS Globe for HSE summit 2020

Agency Reporter

The Century Group (CG) and Global Performance Index (GPI) has partnered world’s largest chartered membership body for safety and health professionals, Institution of Occupational Safety and Health (IOSH), Combined Training Solutions (CTSGlobe) and other public and private institutions to host the second edition of the Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) Summit virtually on 4th September 2020 from 9 am to 5 pm.

The summit will attract business leaders, industry and governmental regulators, decision-makers, safety, health, and environment professionals for fresh thinking, lively discussion, and a scan of the safety and health horizon in Nigeria/Africa.

Over 2,500 professionals and practitioners from all walks of life would participate in the event, setting a record for the first of its kind in HSE gathering in the last edition

Spokesman of the summit, George Ashiru, said the theme of the event, “recycling to wealth” will be delineated into four topic categories: Environment/ Sustainability; Waste Management; Health and Safety; and Commercial.

“These topics will be expansively discussed to unmask the enormous opportunities that are in changing physical, biological and physiochemical state of waste to an innovatively produced new raw material or product,” he said.

He added the decision to host the event virtually is based on the reality of the new normal based on the COVID-19 pandemic.

The HSE Summit 2020 is a raft of progressive and mutual partnership and collaboration.

Hence, apart from the knowledge to be gained, participants will have the chance to win scholarships, business grants, professional body membership, electronic devices, and more.

Among the list of collaborators for the summit are Departments of Petroleum Resources (DPR); Federal Ministry of Labour; Federal Ministry of Health; Lagos State Safety Commission, Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Federal Road Safety Corps, Nigerian Maritime Administration, and Safety Agency.

Global Performance Index (GPI) is an Information Technology company providing extensive digital transformation solutions and business automation for the public and private sectors and

Century Group (CG) is a multi-operational company with interests and expertise in the full value chain of the oil and gas industry and non-energy sector in Nigeria.