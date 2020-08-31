Chadwick Boseman receives a touching tribute at the 2020 MTV VMAs just days after his tragic passing

By Brian Gallagher For Dailymail.com

Published: 22:12 EDT, 30 August 2020 | Updated: 23:34 EDT, 30 August 2020

Just two days after the tragic passing of actor Chadwick Boseman, the beloved actor received a touching tribute at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.

The actor passed away on Friday at just 43 years of age, succumbing to his four-year battle with colon cancer.

As the world continues to mourn the Black Panther star’s passing, MTV remembered the Black Panther star in a tribute (via MTV Twitter), with the network also dedicating Sunday night’s VMA telecast to the late actor.

‘The world needs more superheroes, and we all deserve to see ourselves in them. Chadwick Boseman helped make that happen. Rest in power,’ the MTV tweet read.

The accompanying video began with a simple black title card with white text that read, ‘The world needs more superheroes’ before showing footage from the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Boseman won the award for Best Superhero for his 2018 blockbuster Black Panther, but when he got on stage, he dedicated his award to a real hero.

‘Receiving an award for playing a superhero is amazing, but it’s even greater to acknowledge the heroes we have in real life,’ Boseman began.

He then introduced James Shaw Jr., a real-life hero who, ‘fought off a gunman in Antioch, Tennessee at a waffle house and saved lives.’

He then told Shaw Jr. to come up on stage with him, handing him the golden popcorn bucket trophy stating, ‘This is gonna live at your house. God bless you, man.’

The video tribute ends with the simple message, ‘Rest in power,’ along with a photo of Boseman from the Movie & TV Awards.

The Video Music Awards Twitter also revealed, just as the show began, ‘RIP Chadwick Boseman. Tonight’s #VMAs is dedicated to him.’

Boseman got his start in television with guest starring spots in several shows such as Law & Order and Third Watch before making his feature film debut in 2008’s The Express.

He continued working in shows such as Lincoln Heights and Persons Unknown before his breakthrough role as the iconic Jackie Robinson in the 2013 biopic 42.

He went on to star as James Brown in the 2014 biopic Get On Up, the same year he was announced to play T’challa in Marvel’s Black Panther, which grossed $1.3 billion worldwide.

Boseman most recently starred in the crime thriller 21 Bridges, Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods and the upcoming Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

