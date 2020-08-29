Chadwick Boseman Secretly Married Wife Taylor Simone Before Death

Chadwick Boseman is reported to have secretly married his partner Taylor Simone Ledward before his death. His partner who was beside him when he died in the early hours of Saturday.

The much-loved and respected Black Panther actor was confirmed to have died today after battling colon cancer for four years. His beloved Taylor was by his side in his final moments along with close members of his family as he passed away at home.

Chadwick had asked Taylor to marry him in October last year and the pair are believed to have said their vows in a private ceremony before the actor’s cancer advanced according to The Mirror.

The pair opted to keep much of their early relationship a secret before Taylor became regularly pictured on Chadwick’s arm at award ceremonies and red carpet premiers.

Taylor is a singer who graduated from California State Polytechnic University Pomona in 2014 with a bachelor’s degree in Music Industry Studies. During her time at university, she was the lead singer of the school’s jazz band.

Her relationship with Hollywood star Chadwick was confirmed a year after she left school in 2015 when they were first pictured together at Los Angeles International Airport.

Taylor was then seen again supporting her man when he appeared as a guest on US talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2017.

In March last year, Chadwick spoke out for the first time about his low key relationship to Taylor at the 50th NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles, California.

As he accepted the award for Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture for blockbuster Black Panther, the usually private Chadwick kissed his girlfriend and proceed to give her a romantic shout out on stage.

During his speech, he said,

Simone, you’re with me every day. I have to acknowledge you right now. Love you.

When cameras panned to her she was seen mouthing back the words, “I love you.”

In October 2019 Chadwick is said to have popped the question to girlfriend of four years Taylor during a date night in Malibu.