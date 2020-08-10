Charly Boy Scolds Nigerian Youths For Being More Interested In BBNaija Than National Issues

Veteran Nigerian singer-songwriter Charly Boy has scolded Nigerian youths for engaging more with the Big Brother Naija reality show than matters of national importance. Charly Boy, whose birth name is Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa took to his Instagram page to express his disappointment on Monday. “I no Understand Naija Youths. Una shame dey shame Me,” Charly […]

