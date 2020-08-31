Chelsea agree £72m fee for Havertz

Chelsea are closing in on a £72 million (€80.5m/$95m) deal for Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz after weeks of negotiations with the Bundesliga side.

The 21-year-old, who could cost the Blues a further £18m (€20m/$24m) in team performance-related installments, will take the club’s spending to over £200m ($262m) this summer.

Frank Lampard’s latest signing will mark a new club-record, surpassing the £71.6m (€80m/$95m) paid for Kepa Arrizabalaga in 2018.

The Blues have already agreed on a five-year contract for the attacking midfielder, who met up with his Germany team-mates on Monday in Stuttgart for international duty.

Leverkusen manager Peter Bosz has confirmed he and Kevin Volland, who is expected to join Monaco, is not expected to train with the BayArena outfit again.

“Unfortunately, our squad has not yet been determined,” he told reporters on Monday.

“I don’t expect Kevin Volland and Kai Havertz to train with us again. It is possible that other players will also change. We definitely need to bring in players.”

Leverkusen have already lined up their Havertz replacement by agreeing on a €28m (£25m/$33m) fee for Roma forward Patrick Schick.

They beat competition from RB Leipzig, who had the Czech Republic international on loan last season. (Goal)