Chelsea sign Leicester’s Ben Chilwell

English Premier League club Chelsea have officially announced they have signed Ben Chilwell from Leicester City.

The Blues, in an official statement released Wednesday, said the left-back has signed a five-year contract.

The England international, who played alongside the Nigerian duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi last season, said he is excited with the move to London to play under manager Frank Lampard.

‘I am delighted to be joining Chelsea at this very exciting time for the club.

“I’m looking forward to being a part of this young, dynamic squad led by Frank Lampard as we challenge for honours next season.

“I can’t wait to get started and hopefully it won’t be long before we’re playing in front of the Chelsea fans at Stamford Bridge.” Chilwell told the Chelsea official website after completing contract signing formalities.

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia added: ‘We are very pleased to have completed our third addition to our exciting squad for the coming season. Ben brings plenty of top-level experience playing in the Premier League, Champions League and at international level, despite his young age.

‘We are confident Ben will adapt very quickly to being a Chelsea player and with the fixture programme for 2020/21 especially busy, he is a fantastic addition to the squad needed to challenge for honours.”

After serving out a transfer ban last season, Chelsea have been making brisk business in the transfer market this term.

The Blues already have two high profile signings in Timo Werner from RB Leipzig and Hakim Ziyech from Ajax.

Nothing as yet suggests that Chelsea are done with their summer spending, as the club is still linked to more players; especially Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz.