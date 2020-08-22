Chick-fil-A employee gets fired after sharing TikTok video revealing out to save money at the chain

By Carly Stern For Dailymail.com

Published: 14:16 EDT, 21 August 2020 | Updated: 15:49 EDT, 21 August 2020

A former Chick-fil-A employee from northern California says she was fired after sharing a viral TikTok video that spilled restaurant secrets.

On July 22, TikTok user @anasteeezy uploaded a video announcing that she would share secret menu items and tricks for ‘how to get things cheaper’ from Chick-fil-A, based on her knowledge as an employee of the chain — and kicked things off with a way to save on Mango Passion Tea.

The video quickly went viral, and has earned 2.5 million views to date — but just five days later, the 19-year-old updated followers to say that her viral fame had come at a price, and she lost her job at the restaurant chain.

Viral: On July 22, TikTok user @anasteeezy uploaded a video announcing that she would share secret menu items and tricks for ‘how to get things cheaper’ from Chick-fil-A

15 seconds of fame: The video quickly went viral, and has earned 2.5 million views to date. She kicked things off with a way to save on Mango Passion Tea

Hack: The 19-year-old revealed how to get a bigger Mango Passion Tea for less money — by ordering an Arnold Palmer and adding pumps of mango syrup

‘I work at Chick-fil-A so I’m here to give you all the tips and tricks on secret menus items, how to get things cheaper and just all that,’ she began. ‘And this is only a part one.’

In the first video, she revealed a clever way to get more bang for your buck when ordering Chick-fil-A’s seasonal Mango Passion Tea.

‘Basically, the large — it’s not really a large. So what you’re gonna order, you’re gonna order an Arnold Palmer, which is a tea and lemonade mixture, and you’re gonna ask for four pumps of mango.

‘By doing that you literally get double the Mango Passion Tea for literally the same price,’ she said.

On July 27, she uploaded part two of her Chick-fil-A series — which came with a surprise twist.

Whoops! In a ‘part two’ video, she stopped to reveal that she was fired after the first video took off

‘Great employee’: In yet another video, she called herself a ‘great employee’ who said ‘my pleasure’ with a smile

Shocking: She mimed her surprise at her video going viral — and the consequences

Huh: She seems confused as to why sharing tricks that would lose the chain money would cost her her job

‘Y’all asked, so I’mma deliver. Part two: frosted beverages,’ she said.

The camera then cut to her in a different outfit, and she interjected: ‘Psych, guys, I thought — I’m actually on my way to get fired now.’

In yet another video, she mimed out what happened as she interpreted it: She called herself a ‘great employee’ who said ‘my pleasure’ with a smile and thought it would be fun to share the TikTok video.

But soon, she was getting messages from other Chick-fil-A operators about getting her fired, and eventually her boss called to tell her to return her uniform.

Based on the video, @anasteeezy seems confused as to why sharing tricks that would lose the chain money would cost her her job.

Secrets: In a follow-up video, she revealed that customers can basically get two chicken sandwiches for the price of one by ordering strips and adding on buns

Nothing to lose! Now unemployed, @anasteeezy has continued to post more Chick-fil-A tricks and secrets, including ways to customize coffee and frosted drinks

More tips: Kids meal toys can also be exchanged for ice cream, she said, and she also urged people to keep their receipts and do the attached survey for freebies

Now unemployed, @anasteeezy has continued to post more Chick-fil-A tricks and secrets.

She advises viewers that when they order frosted coffee, they can add chocolate syrup, Oreos, vanilla, and original syrup. Customers can also add peach, mango, and strawberry syrup to frosted lemonade.

‘You can also buy a four-count [chicken] strip and add two buns, each will be 50 cents, and you literally get two sandwiches for the price of one,’ she revealed.

She also urged people to keep their receipts because ‘there’s always a survey and if you just fill out the survey you can get a free spicy sandwich or a free chicken sandwich.’

Kids meal toys can also be exchanged for ice cream, and police get discounts.