Last weekend, the social media space went agog with false reports that veteran Nigerian musician and renowned evangelist Chief Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi had died in London. Several blogs had reports of the unconfirmed news that turned out false. His son Folarin released a video to assure the general public of his father’s wellbeing. In the video, the […]

