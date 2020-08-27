Children, 3 and 5, injured after Seattle ‘drunk’ driver hits them

By Matthew Wright For Dailymail.com

Two young children playing in their toy Barbie Jeep were hit by an alleged drunk driver who then fled the scene, Washington authorities say

The two kids – ages five and three – had been playing in the battery powered car outside their home in Kent, near Seattle, when they were struck by the pickup truck at around 6pm on Tuesday, The Kings County Sheriff’s Office said.

The 26-year-old driver, who has not been named by police, fled the scene but only got a half a mile away before he was apprehended by deputies.

The two kids – ages five and three – had been playing on the 19800 block of southeast 281 Street in Kent, when they were struck by the pickup truck at 6pm on Tuesday (a google view of the block)

He has been charged with driving under the influence (DUI).

Both children were taken to the Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, with injuries.

The three-year-old girl is said to be in serious condition in the ICU while the five-year-old boy is said to be in stable condition but he is still being monitored, KING reports.

Their names have not been released.

The Major Accident Response & Reconstruction is investigating the incident.