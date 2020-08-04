China will not accept the “theft” of a Chinese technology company and is able to respond to Washington’s move to push ByteDance to sell short-video app TikTok’s US operations to Microsoft, the China Daily newspaper said on Tuesday.

The US’s “bullying” of Chinese tech companies was a consequence of Washington’s zero-sum vision of “America first” and left China no choice but “submission or mortal combat in the tech realm”, the state-backed paper said in an editorial.

ALSO READ: Trump sets September 15 deadline for TikTok sale

China had “plenty of ways to respond if the administration carries out its planned smash and grab”, it added.

Microsoft said on Monday it was in talks with ByteDance to buy parts of TikTok after US President Donald Trump reversed course on a plan to ban the app on national security grounds and gave the firms 45 days to strike a deal.

US secretary of state Mike Pompeo said over the weekend that Trump would take action shortly against Chinese software companies that shared user data with the Chinese government.

The Global Times newspaper, which is also government-backed, said US treatment of ByteDance and Huawei Technologies, now on a US trade blacklist, was indicative of US efforts to separate its economy from China’s

Tech Central

Vanguard

The post China talks tough, as Microsoft moves to acquire TikTok’s US operations appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...