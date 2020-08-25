China’s Top Diplomat Begins Europe Tour Aiming to Rekindle Cooling Ties

China’s top diplomat began a weeklong tour of Europe seeking to counter growing wariness of Beijing’s increasingly assertive foreign policy amid the coronavirus pandemic and worsening relations between Beijing and Washington.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s five-country trip, billed as promoting cooperation in rebuilding the world economy and fighting coronavirus, is his first overseas in months. It comes as China’s economy is rebounding robustly from restrictions imposed early this year—the world’s only large economy yet to turn that corner.

Mr. Wang’s choice of Europe for his resumption of international travel shows “the importance attached to China-European relations by both sides,” foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Monday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is scheduled next month to hold a video summit with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who holds the rotating presidency of the European Union, and other top European officials. Germany, Europe’s largest economy and a stop on Mr. Wang’s trip, is heavily reliant on sales in China, both via exports and manufacturing operations there. Berlin hopes China’s recovery will lift German sales, in particular for its ailing car industry.

Europe, which still faces painful economic consequences from generally severe three-month lockdowns that ended in June, has tried to avoid taking sides in the deepening feud between Washington and Beijing. While most Europeans feel more affinity with the U.S., voters and politicians have been infuriated by the Trump administration’s broadsides, including tariffs, criticism of European military spending and unilateral withdrawals from the Paris climate accord and the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.