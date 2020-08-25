Chinese Diplomats Helped Visiting Military Scholars in the U.S. Evade FBI Scrutiny, U.S. Says

WASHINGTON—When Assistant Secretary of State David Stilwell told China’s ambassador that the Houston consulate must close within 72 hours, he delivered a related message: Remove all Chinese military researchers now in the U.S.

The July 21 order on the researchers, which hasn’t been previously reported, was the culmination of months of rising concern in the Trump administration over what U.S. officials depict as an intelligence-gathering operation aided by Chinese diplomats to collect cutting-edge scientific research from American…