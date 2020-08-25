World News

Chinese Diplomats Helped Visiting Military Scholars in the U.S. Evade FBI Scrutiny, U.S. Says

By
0
Post Views: Visits 61

WASHINGTON—When Assistant Secretary of State David Stilwell told China’s ambassador that the Houston consulate must close within 72 hours, he delivered a related message: Remove all Chinese military researchers now in the U.S.

The July 21 order on the researchers, which hasn’t been previously reported, was the culmination of months of rising concern in the Trump administration over what U.S. officials depict as an intelligence-gathering operation aided by Chinese diplomats to collect cutting-edge scientific research from American…

Buhari approves tax deferment for meters

Previous article

ICT’s contribution to Nigeria’s GDP increases in spite of economic slowdown

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in World News