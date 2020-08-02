Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has said Nigeria was not in anyway ceding its sovereignty to China, explaining that the Sovereign Guarantee clause in the loan agreement was to assure China that it can take over the asset constructed with the loan, should Nigeria default.

The post Chinese loans: We’re not ceding sovereignty to China— Amaechi appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

The post Chinese loans: We’re not ceding sovereignty to China— Amaechi appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...