Chrissy Teigen says Selling Sunset stars FAKE realtor careers

By Carly Stern For Dailymail.com

Published: 16:43 EDT, 19 August 2020 | Updated: 17:20 EDT, 19 August 2020

Chrissy Teigen recently watched the Netflix reality show Selling Sunset — and she seems to think that the stars are faking their real estate careers.

The 34-year-old took to Twitter after her streaming binge to share her thoughts on the show, but noted that she looks at ‘a lot’ of LA real estate and has ‘never seen’ any of the show’s stars on the job — and neither have her and husband John Legend’s agents.

The intriguing claim has had others sharing their own suspicions — and eventually, the stars’ boss chimed in to insist that Chrissy’s implication isn’t true.

Streaming: Chrissy Teigen recently watched the Netflix reality show Selling Sunset — and she seems to think that the stars are faking their real estate careers

Weighing in: The 34-year-old took to Twitter after her streaming binge to share her thoughts on the show

Chrissy speculated about the stars after telling her Twitter followers on Tuesday that she had just watched the show.

‘I just watched all of Selling Sunset after watching everyone talk about it for so long!’ she said.

‘I don’t even think anyone on it is as mean or insane as you guys said? Maybe I’m just so used to it because I live here? This is pretty normal lol some are actually really nice.

‘Maybe I also know everyone on tv plays up a character. They’re all doing that. You guys are … super mad at people who are in on the joke,’ she went on.

But then she added: ‘I will say, I look at LA real estate a lot and have never seen any of these people lol neither have our agents, who I have obsessively asked.’

Her tweet sparked comments from other Twitter users, who said they had similar suspicions.

‘I just watched all of Selling Sunset after watching everyone talk about it for so long!’ she said

Acting: She disagreed with those who think cast members are ‘mean’ or ‘insane’ and added that ‘everyone on TV plays up character’

Wait a minute! But she did say that she looks at ‘a lot’ of LA real estate and has ‘never seen’ any of the show’s stars on the job — and neither have her and husband John Legend’s agents

‘I heard from someone that lives across the street from their office that it’s literally ALWAYS closed, no one is ever there,’ wrote a woman named Marissa. ‘She did see one guy in there once, but not anyone from the show.’

‘If you look them up on MLS they have a very small number of actual listings sold or for sell. Some aren’t even licensed,’ added a woman named Courtney.

‘I read they are not actually real estate agents, only Jason and Brett are, so that would make sense,’ yet another commenter chimed in.

The thread earned enough attention that Jason Oppenheim, the owner of The Oppenheim Group (whose agents star on the show) took time to reply.

‘Chrissy, thanks for watching our show!’ he wrote. ‘Regarding your agent’s knowledge of members of my team, I respectfully don’t know him either although that doesn’t mean he isn’t successful and didn’t just sell you a stunning home in Weho (seriously, I love your new house).’

Discussion: Her tweet sparked comments from other Twitter users, who said they had similar suspicions

Stop the speculation! But boss Jason Oppenheim chimed in to defend his employees

Currently, Mary Fitzgerald, Davina Potratz, Christine Quinn, Amanza Smith, Chrishell Stause, Heather Young, and Maya Vander are all listed on the group’s website as realtor associates

‘My team works tirelessly and if their real estate successes don’t precede them yet, they will. Remember their names. And feel free to come by the office and say hi,’ he added.

Chrissy hasn’t responded to Jason’s reply — nor have any of the Selling Sunset stars chimed in on the matter.

Currently, Mary Fitzgerald, Davina Potratz, Christine Quinn, Amanza Smith, Chrishell Stause, Heather Young, and Maya Vander are all listed on the group’s website as realtor associates.

Christine, meanwhile, revealed in an interview with Glamour UK this week that Selling Sunset co-star Brett Oppenheim, has left the company.

‘Brett has left to start his own brokerage,’ she said. ‘The girls are fed up with the favoritism of Mary in the office, we don’t know who will move where.

‘It may be the battle of the brokerages!. I think season 4 is going to be the juiciest season ever.’