Christians pray against Southern Kaduna killings

By AbdulGafar Alabelewe, Kaduna

Christians have reported those behind unending attacks on Nigerians, especially people in Southern Kaduna, to God.

They held a prayer meeting in Kaduna, Kaduna State capital and asked God to avenge the killers.

The ‘prayer warriors’, under the auspices of the Kaduna State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), began on Sunday a one-month interdenominational prayer.

They tagged the prayer scheduled for every Sunday: “Black Sunday” against the continued attacks and unwarranted killings in Southern Kaduna.

Those who attended yesterday’s meeting at the Evangelical Winning All Church (ECWA), Narayi High Cost Estate, wore black attires. They prayed for peace in Nigeria, Kaduna State and Southern Kaduna.

Clerics took turns to lead the congregation in sessions of prayers against killings and asked God to intervene and restore peace in all the troubled areas and fight the battles of the helpless.

In his sermon, President of the United Church of Christ in Nigeria (HEKAN), Rev. Amos G. Kiri, who took his reading from Psalms 46 vs 1- 11, charged the congregation not to be weary with the developments but to raise their voices to God in prayers.

Urging the government to do more in protecting the people, the cleric challenged Christians in government to speak up against all forms of injustice against the church. He said: “Insensitive government and leaders must wake up from their slumber; the government must listen to our cry. The killings in Southern Kaduna must stop; enough is enough; and what is good for the goose should be good for the gander.”

The chapter chairman of CAN in Kaduna, Rev John Joseph Hayab, called for continued prayers that God should expose those behind killings in Southern Kaduna and other part of the state.

He called on Christian leaders, including Bishop David Oyedepo, Pastor Enoch Adeboye and Pastor Dr. Paul Eneche, to speak up against killings.

The President of Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU), Jonathan Asake, thanked the church for standing with them in prayers.

He said the killings must not be given political colouration but condemned as a crime against humanity.

