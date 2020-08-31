Christians urged to follow due process

Agency Reporter

Christians have been urged to sustain adherence to the COVID-19 guidelines in spite of the reduction in the daily number of cases in the country.

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Chairman, Okitipupa Local Government Area (LGA) Chapter, Ondo State, Pastor Peter Akinyelure, made the appeal while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Okitipupa.

He said Christians must not take the reduction in the number of cases recorded by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for granted.

According to him, people must continue with the regular washing of hands and the use of alcohol-based hand sanitiser.