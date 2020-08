Long before the coronavirus hit our shores and upended life as we’ve known it, the year wasn’t great to be honest, at least to me. This has been before coronavirus and the lockdown but for the purpose of this story, let’s focus on the lockdown. At the beginning of this pandemic, I didn’t pay much […]

The post Chronicles Of Lockdown: What It Feels Like Grieving Through A Deadly Pandemic appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...