CitiGroup Announces First Female CEO In Nigeria

CitiGroup has announced Ireti Samuel-Ogbu as the first female country officer of the group in Nigeria after 36 years of operating in Nigeria.

This development was contained in an email statement issued by CitiGroup which is currently valued at $104 billion.

Samuel-Ogbu will replace Akin Dawodu from the 1st of September 2020. She has been serving as the bank’s cluster chief for Sub-Saharan Africa since November 2019.

Samuel-Ogbu is described by Citigroup as having a vast wealth of experience and talent in Nigerian banking and would work with the Bank’s institutional partners in Africa’s largest economy, linking them with the bank’s global reach.

Since 2012, she has served in a couple of roles in the bank, including stints as Head of Cash management in Africa and Managing director of payments and receivables, treasury and trade solutions for Europe, Middle East and Africa at the Citigroup’s London office.

