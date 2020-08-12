Citizen Omo-Ojo v ExxonMobil: A case of wilful and flagrant abuse of the regulations of DPR

On April 12, 2019, when Ernest Ivie Omo-Ojo got a letter of suspension from Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited (a subsidiary of ExxonMobil), it never crossed his mind that he would not be stepping into the imposing Mobil House on Lekki Expressway, Victoria Island, Lagos as a staff. While arbitration by the Department of Petroleum Resources […]

