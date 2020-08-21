Cleric tasks Nigerians on spiritual uplift amid COVID-19

The founder of New Serap, Faith Mission, Cherubim and Seraphim Church, Dr Oluseye Yomi-Sholoye, has urged Christians not to allow the COVID-19 precautionary regulations to deter their spiritual life.

She disclosed this during a briefing to announce the second edition of the church’s programme tagged, ‘A Night of Divine Experience (NODE) 2.0’ holding tomorrow, August 22.

According to her, the pandemic has impacted on religion in many ways, including cancellation of the worship services. “The world needs cleansing and prayer at this time. So, Christians must not allow the COVID-19 precautions to deny them of their spiritual aspirations by not relenting in the act of worship, while still adhering to the government’s safety protocol,” she said.

On the event, she said: “The night of experience this year is a virtual edition. We will not be converging in such magnitude as we did last year because we have to put into consideration the precautionary measures. Worshippers can hook up on our various social media platforms to be part of it.”

