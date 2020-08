Climate Camp

Updated: 20:17 EDT, 23 October 2010

On May 16 an article ‘Mutiny in the Climate Camp’ reported accusations of hypocrisy over a decision to fly delegates to a conference in Bolivia.



We cited critical quotes from an internal email but, in fact, these did not relate to the conference decision.



Additionally we misattributed Facebook comments to campaigner Ben Hart and incorrectly said he had attended the conference. We apologise for these mistakes.