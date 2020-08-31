Finally! NDDC Pays Tuition Fees Of Students On Its Scholarship Scheme

Director of Corporate Affairs, Niger Delta Development Commission, Charles Odili on Monday, August 31 disclosed to newsmen that the commission paid $5,901,000 to one hundred and ninety-seven (197) scholarship beneficiaries of 2019.

According to the commission, it has also commenced payment procedures for 94 beneficiaries of 2018.

Odili while given further details on Monday (today) said among the 197 beneficiaries were 12 PhD – 2016 and 13 PHD – 2019, making a total of 43 who got $30,000 each, amounting to $1,290,000.

Recall that during the investigative hearing done by the House of Representatives on allegations of financial recklessness in the commission, several students sent abroad by the commission to study, came out to complain that they have been left stranded as the commission has failed to fulfill its promise to pay their tuition fees as well as give them some allowances.

The students staged a protest that got the attention of President Buhari who ordered the payment of the students’ fees.

Odili revealed further that 154 MSC beneficiaries of 2019 were paid $30,000 each, totalling $4, 420,000, making the overall total to be $5,910,000. He again gave the description of 94 beneficiaries of 2018 still awaiting payment as 40 PhD and 54 MSC.

The Niger Delta Development Commission is a federal government agency established by Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo in the year 2000 with the sole mandate of developing the oil-rich Niger Delta region of Nigeria.

