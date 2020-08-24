Covid-19 : Lagos State Commissioner For Health, Akin Abayomi Tests Positive

Akin Abayomi, Lagos State Commissioner for Health, has tested positive for Coronavirus.

The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, disclosed this in a statement released this morning, Monday, August 24.

The statement disclosed that the Commissioner is asymptomatic and is doing very well. It reads

”Subsequent to close contact with persons feeling unwell and testing positive for the COVID-19 infection, the Honorable Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, has tested positive for the virus. Professor Abayomi became aware of his status following the required testing protocol of contact tracing procedures. However, he is doing well with no symptoms. Adhering to the protocol of the homebased strategy in Lagos State, the Honorable Commissioner will be isolating in his home for the next 14 days but will continue to discharge his duties both as the Deputy Incident Commander of the Incident Command System for COVID-19 and most especially, as the Honorable Commissioner for Health. Our prayers are with him and his family during his period of isolation.”

Also confirming the news, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor of Lagos State on News Media, Mr Gawat Jubril, took to his Twitter page to make the announcement

His tweet reads;

FLASH: The Lagos State Commissioner for Health,

@ProfAkinAbayomi

has tested POSITIVE to the Corona Virus … he is doing well no symptoms .. will begin 14 days self-isolation & home care immediately… continues to discharge his duty as Deputy Incident Commander.

