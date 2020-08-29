Community Shield: Arsenal win at Wembley again

Few weeks after claiming the FA Cup at the Wembley stadium, Arsenal have picked another silverware at the same venue, this time the Community Shield.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was the star man for Arsenal again as he helped the Gunners to a 5-4 penalty victory over Liverpool.
The Arsenal captain had shot his team ahead in the 12th minute before second half substitute Minamino got a late equaliser for the Reds.
In the ensuing penalty kicks, Arsenal scored all five while Liverpool lost one and that was vital as it handed the Gunners the season opening silverware.
This is the 16th time Arsenal are winning the Community Shield and they would be keen to have a better season this time having started on this note.
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.3>
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401…
Tunde Eludini is a graduate of the Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife, Nigeria where he studied International Relations. He is a Senior Correspondent coordinating the sports section for PREMIUM TIMES. Twitter: @tundeyeludini
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
Comments