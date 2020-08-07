Comply with COVID-19 guidelines or face sanction, Kwara warns school owners

The Kwara state government has warned public school principals and private school owners in the state to comply with guidelines of Covid-19 as schools resumed or face sanctions.

The State Commissioner for Education, Hajia Ahmed Fatimah Bisola, who was represented by the Director, Curriculum and Assessment, Mr. Timothy Ogunwole gave the warning during the inspection and monitoring of the level of compliance in accordance with NCDC and Federal Ministry of Education rules and regulations.

Mr Ogunwole said reopening of schools did not mean the end of Covid-19, but rather to allow exit classes to write WAEC, NECO, BECE and other examinations.

He said “government will not take any excuses that are going to jeopardize its efforts in curtailing transmission of Covid-19 but rather punish anybody that violates the guidelines.”

He enjoined schools administrators to provide protective kits and also maintain physical distancing among the students.

In her remarks, the State Director, Quality Assurance, Federal Ministry of Education, Mrs. Orukotan Lydia, commended the state government for its prompt actions on monitoring of compliance in schools across the state.

She called on stakeholders to support Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq in the efforts to avoid spreading of Covid-19 in the state.

