Confession of Oyo state serial killer,Sunday Shodipe

The 19- year -old prime suspect in the multiple killings in Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State, Sunday Shodipe, said on Wednesday that pressure from a herbalist was instrumental to his escape from police custody. Shodipe, who was rearrested by the Oyo State Police Command on Sunday, stated this while being paraded by the Commissioner of Police in the state, Nwachukwu Enwonwu, in Ibadan. Shodipe, who spoke in Yoruba, said that the 50-year-old herbalist arrested with him had threatened him in custody, warning of the consequences if he did not escape to continue the ritual killings. The suspect further said that he went to Bodija where he was rearrested to fend for himself by carrying luggage using a face cap to hide his identity. The commissioner of police said Shodipe, who was in police custody due to the congestion at the Nigeria Correctional Service facility in the state, would now be taken to the correctional facility.

