Confessions of a Repentant Boko Haram Fighter

A repentant Boko Haram fighter, Abdulwahab Usman, has said that he can’t remember the number of people he had killed while he was still with the terror group.

Usman is one of the 602 ex-Boko Haram members, who completed a de-radicalisation, rehabilitation and reintegration programme in July, according to a report by PUNCH.

Thanking the Nigerian Government for giving them a new life, Usman said, “None of us was killed during the de-radicalisation process. I really enjoyed my stay in the camp because many of us were not expecting such hospitality from the Nigerian Government. We were well taken care of.

“They taught us different trades. In the camp, we were exposed to skill acquisition such as welding, barbing and carpentry etc. But I chose to learn barbing. When I return to my hometown, I wish to continue with barbing. I will not go back to Boko Haram.

“We were given the Quran because of our assurance that we would become good citizens. I will not return to that terror group (Boko Haram) no matter the suffering since the government has chosen to be responsive.

“I was forced into the group for about five years. I can’t remember the number of people I killed as a Boko Haram member because they are many. Boko Haram people came to our village looking for those who are of school age and that was how my friends and I were forced into the group. Eventually, we escaped from Boko Haram hideout, so soldiers took us to Giwa barracks in Borno.

The Defence Headquarters Thursday said a total number of 602 repentant Boko Haram members have sworn an Oath of Allegiance to Nigeria under the Operation Safe Corridor.

Coordinator of Defence Media Operations, Major-General John Enenche, who disclosed this during a regular weekly briefing at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja, said the ex-insurgents have completed a deradicalization, rehabilitation and reintegration programme at Malam Sidi Camp took the Oath before an 11 member quasi-judicial panel.

The Defence Headquarters said the reason behind the Oath of Allegiance is to emphasize their loyalty, discipline and obedience to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and thereby making a commitment.

According to him, the implication is that, at the end of the programme, if they commit any offence, they stand to forfeit all privileges and will be liable for an offence against the state.

