Confusion in Ekiti PDP as parallel excos emerge

Rasaq Ibrahim, Ado-Ekiti

The internal strife afflicting the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti on Saturday worsened as two chairmen and other executives emerged after parallel state congress.

The parallel executives emerged from the State Congress at two different locations with each faction announcing new executives.

Senator Biodun Olujimi-led faction, which enjoys the support of elders caucus of the party, held its congress at Lotus Hotel in Ado Ekiti while the camp loyal to former Governor Ayodele Fayose converged on Petim Guest House in the state capital.

While a former member of the House of Representatives, Kehinde Odebunmi emerged from a group loyal to Olujimi as chairman, ex-Commissioner for Environment, Bisi Kolawole was elected from Fayose’s flanks.

Fayose and Olujimi had been embroiled in leadership tussle over control of the party’s machinery and its structures, which had polarised the party into two dominant factions.

The leadership tussle between the two political gladiators resulted in the emergence of parallel executives from the controversial March 17 ward and August 26 council congress, which the duo saw as an opportunity to capture the party soul ahead of 2022 gubernatorial election in the state.

The major highlights of the congress, which political observers described as a surprise was the sudden dramatic and alliance between ex-Governor Segun Oni and Fayose to battle Olujimi.

Fayose and Oni had used the congress to reunite after several years of political enmity with understanding to work hard to ensure victory for the PDP in the 2022 governorship poll in the state.

Our correspondent, who monitored the two parallel congresses, observed officials of INEC and Police, as well as the Chairman of Ekiti caretaker committee Senator Hosea Agboola, were conspicuously absent.

Addressing journalists at the factional congress, Fayose declared the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will be ousted out of government in Ekiti with the unity of purpose and togetherness among members of the PDP.

He emphasised loyalty remains the best ingredient the party members as opposition must exhibit to be able to triumph over the Governor Kayode Fayemi-led APC, saying “Ekiti people have serious resentment for the ruling party”.

Fayose warned the party faithful against indiscipline and disloyalty that were common features among politicians.

But presenting his acceptance speech, Odebunmi, who was backed by Olujimi, former Deputy Governor, Sikiru Lawal, and other party’s leaders, said the task of repositioning Ekiti PDP has begun with his emergence.

Odebunmi lambasted Fayose for trying to forcefully take over the party’s structures in flagrant violation of the existing statute and extant laws guiding the PDP.

On the boast by Fayose he remains the leader and authentic leader of PDP, Odebunmi said: “I don’t have any serious thing to say about that.

“It is the majority that owns the party, not Fayose. Before you can hold a valid congress, INEC must be there. INEC was not present at the ward and local government congresses conducted by Fayose.

“Fayose is free to grandstand, but the final arbiter is the court of law and it will adjudicate on this crisis and tell us which faction is authentic”.