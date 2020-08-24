Confusion In Ibadan As Armed Robbers Kill Middle-Aged Man On Bike In Broad Daylight

There was confusion in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Monday after armed robbers reportedly trailed a middle-aged man, Taoreed Olusola, after he withdrew money from the bank.

The man was shot in broad daylight by two yet to be identified men after being attacked on a bike along the Government House road, Secretariat, Ibadan.

It was gathered that the man was being trailed by the two men from a bank after withdrawing the sums of N150,000 and N296,000 respectively.

According to eyewitness reports, the two suspected armed robbers followed Taoreed closely to the spot, before descending on him to dispossess him of the money.

Being in a confused state, Taoreed did not know where to turn to and swiftly passed through the Government House road, where the men immediately attacked him, shot two bullets into his body and collected the money he withdrew and went away with his bike.

When newsmen got to the scene of the incident, there were bloodstains on some parts of the road, indicating that Taoreed crawled to the side of the road where he was helped by passers-by to the Intensive Care Unit of the University College Hospital, (UCH), by the officials of the Oyo State Environmental Task Force in their vehicle.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Olugbenga Fadeyi, said he is yet to confirm the incident, adding that he was at an official assignment to monitor the ongoing recruitment exercise by the police.

The victim could not make it alive and his remains have been deposited at the Adeoyo Hospital mortuary, Ring road, Ibadan.

Like this: Like Loading...