Conquering Ebola: Remembering Dr. Stella Ameyo Adedavoh Six Years After

At about this time six years ago, Nigeria was faced with fighting a viral outbreak – the Ebola virus.

While Nigeria is presently challenged with suppressing the COVID-19 pandemic which has infected 50,400 people and killed over 900 so far, Dr Stella Ameyo Adedavoh and some members of her team had in 2014, laid down their lives to prevent a full-blown Ebola epidemic.

Dr Adedavoh was the physician who found out that 40-year-old American-Liberian National, Patrick Sawyer, was infected with Ebola after he arrived in Nigeria for a summit via the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos.

Mrs Adedavoh who was 57 at the time, and four of her colleagues, Amos Abaniwo, a doctor; Justina Ejelonu, a nurse; and Evelyn Uko, a nurse aide, died after contracting Ebola while they tried to treat Mr Sawyer and prevent the disease from spreading further.

Mr Sawyer collapsed after arriving at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos and was taken to First Consultant Hospital in Obalende, where Mrs Adadevoh, worked as a Lead Consultant Physician and Endocrinologist.

Mr Sawyer continuously denied he had contact with anyone Ebola patient.

She stopped Sawyer from leaving the facility, even when she was threatened by Liberian officials who wanted the patient to be discharged to attend a conference in Calabar.

Dr Adedavoh insisted that for the good of the greater public, Sawyer was not going to be released. This, decision, however, cost her her life.

After having primary contact with Mr Sawyer, she and three members of her team contracted the virus.

Dr Adedavoh died on August 19, 2014, almost a month after Sawyer’s death.

Nigeria recorded 19 cases of the virus and 11 survivors before being been declared Ebola-free on October 20, 2014.

Dr Adedavoh and her colleagues were eulogized both home and abroad for their bravery.

Local and international awards were posthumously awarded to her, including the 2018 ECOWAS Prize of Excellence alongside former Secretary-General of the United Nations, Kofi Annan.

However, her remembrance has continued to remain low-key as the same happened yesterday, August 19.

Recall that there were reports that the government was making plans to commission a road named after Dr Adedavoh.

The Cable had reported that a Twitter user shared the pictures of the signpost to the road, along Ahmadu Bello Way, close to the Nigerian Air Force Conference Centre.

However, Magaji Galadima, the director of urban affairs department of the Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC) said the honour is yet to be officially unveiled.

The road lies in the southwestern corner of the Nigerian Air Force conference centre, tucked inside the Jahi district.

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday, Mr Nkanga, a journalist who has always fought for the late doctor to be conferred with a National Honour, said his position has not changed.

“This APC government led by President Buhari does not believe that late Dr Adadevoh and her medical team who died to save Nigeria from the Ebola pandemic in 2014 is deserving of a National Honour. Fact.

“Lai Mohammed proved this himself during an interview at the University of Cambridge in the UK in June 2018, when he said the Nigerian government would only confer a National Honour on Dr Adadevoh “if” she is deserving.

“So if six years after her sacrifice for the nation, she has not been conferred her due national recognition, it is because the Nigerian government does not see Dr Adadevoh as deserving of the highest National Honour in the country. And this is clearly contrary to popular general public opinion.”

“That road is like any other road in Abuja, that Nigerians in other parts of the country will possibly never know exists for the rest of their existence,” Mr Nkanga added.

“So these pieces of evidence are proof that this APC government does not hold in esteem the sacrifice of Dr Adadevoh and her medical team for Nigeria.

“And that is the shame this government will keep carrying year-in, year-out, until a time that whichever government is in power does the right thing to give due honour to whom it is due.”

Like this: Like Loading...