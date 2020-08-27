CONUA ready to return to work

From Toba Adedeji, Osogbo

Members of the Congress of University Academics (CONUA) have urged the Federal Government to reopen universities across the country.

They assured the government that the union’s members are ready to resume work.

CONUA stated this in a resolution by its National Coordinator, Dr. Niyi Sunmonu, at the end of the union’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting on Wednesday.

The resolution reads: “The meeting called on government to reopen universities as soon as possible as CONUA members are ready to resume work. Everything necessary in terms of COVID-19 protocols must be put in place before reopening the universities in order to prevent students and workers from contracting the disease.”

CONUA added that the Education sector cannot continue to stagnate, as it appeared that COVID-19 would continue to be a threat.

It said in the circumstance, the union members would strive to lead normal life, despite the challenges of the pandemic.

The union urged the government to provide the essentials that would make the universities to resume academic activities, as other countries across the world have started doing.

Also, the union condemned the intimidation and harassment of some of its members by some university administrators and rival unions.