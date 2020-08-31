Convicted drivers face death penalty in Zamfara

Our Reporter

Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle has said he will initiate an executive bill for the enactment of death penalty for any reckless driver who kills anyone.

Matawalle stated this in a statement issued by Yusuf Idris, his director-general of media, in Gusau, on Sunday.

The governor was speaking when he led the management team of BUA Group on a condolence visit to the Emir of Gusau, Alhaji Ibrahim Bello, over the death of 15 persons in a road crash last Wednesday.

“Any reckless driver that causes the death of people in the state would be compelled by law to pay compensation for the live lost before he faces the death sentence,” he said.

Matawalled announced a cash donation of N2 million to families of the deceased who were married and N1.5 million to those not married at the time of their death.

“The governor also approved N50,000 stipend to the next of kin of the deceased until the end of his tenure as governor.”

In a remark, the Head of BUA delegation, Aminu Suleiman said they were in the state to condole with the government and people of the state over the incident, and prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased.