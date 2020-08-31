Coronavirus: Infections surpass 25 million globally, deaths 850,000

Nearly eight months into the new coronavirus pandemic, more than 25 million people have been infected across the globe as the infection rates show no sign of slowing down in the U.S., Brazil and India, according to data from worldometers.info.

The disease has also caused more than 850,000 deaths globally.

U.S., Mexico and Brazil have more than 40 per cent of the global death toll, according to the worldometers data.

The latest grim milestone came on Sunday night, nearly six months after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared covid-19 a pandemic. When the global health agency made that declaration on March 11, there were 118,000 confirmed cases and 4,000 deaths.

Four months ago on April 2, there were a million cases and 13 days later on April 15, two million cases had been recorded. The tally reached 2.5 million on April 22.

When the number of infections crossed 10 million on July 1, WHO head, Tedros Ghebreyesus, warned that the worst was yet to come. He said the virus would infect many more people if governments did not start to implement the right policies.

Just over six weeks later on August 10, there were more than 20 million cases, according to the worldometer data.

A million additional cases have been detected globally roughly every four days since mid-July, with India on Sunday setting the record for the highest single-day rise with 78,761 cases.

The surge in India, home to 1.3 billion people, came as the government further eased lockdown restrictions on the weekend to ease pressure on the reeling economy.

The disease which has firmly gripped Europe, the United States and Southeast Asia is now beginning to ravage South America and Africa.

Brazil, South Africa, Columbia, Peru, and Mexico are the new hot spots. But the U.S. is still the epicentre with over six million cases, about a quarter of the global total

Statistics

As of the time of filing this report, there are 25,377,704 confirmed cases across the globe, data from worldometers.info.

The U.S. is followed by Brazil with nearly four million cases and India with more than 3.5 million.

Russia is fourth with nearly a million cases while South Africa, the most impacted African country, and Peru, a South American country sits at sixth and fifth with over 600, 000 cases respectively.

There are 6,826,585 active cases as of the time of reporting. Of that number, about 6,765,213 (99 per cent) are in mild conditions while only 61,372 (one per cent) cases are in serious or critical conditions.

Meanwhile, about 17,700,970 people have recovered after treatment worldwide.

Death toll

Deaths from coronavirus complications reached 850,149 globally after India recorded almost a thousand fatalities in the last 24 hours, data from worldometers.info showed.

A third of the total death toll – about 250,000 – were from six South American countries – Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Mexico, Chile and Argentina.

There has been a troubling uptick in fatalities in Brazil with over 120,000 deaths so far recorded.

Some experts believe the death toll could be higher as many people suspected of the disease died without being tested.

Countries have continued to report inadequate testing kits for potential patients of the virus.

Meanwhile, the United States which already has the highest number of reported infections in the world – 6,173,229– also has the highest death toll of about 187,224.

Africa

Africa is the least affected region so far, accounting for only about five per cent of global cases. But the virus has also been spreading in the continent of over a billion people, amid fears of rising community transmission.

About 1,238,267 infections have been reported in Africa, leading to the death of nearly a thousand people.

Prominent fatal victims include Abba Kyari, the former Chief of Staff to Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari; the former president of the Republic of the Congo, Jacques Joachim Yhombi-Opango; and Somalia’s former prime minister Nur Hassan Hussein.

The African Centre for Disease Control (ACDC) said Monday morning that almost a million people have recovered from the virus, a third of all infected persons.

But while Africa is faring better compared to other regions, concerns have shifted from the daily rise of infections to the economic downturn, plummeting oil and commodity prices, and an imploding tourism sector occasioned by the restrictions put in place to contain the disease.

The virus has spread to all 54 countries in Africa, stretching already fragile healthcare systems and crippling economies.

Nigeria

Confirmed coronavirus infections in Nigeria appear to be taking a downward turn as authorities shuffle plans of full reopening of the economy.

Some 138 cases were recorded on Sunday, the country’s lowest daily tally in almost four months.

According to Nigeria’s Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday night, the latest figure brings the number of infections to 53, 865. In the past one week, cases have notably fallen below 300.

A weekly review of official data by PREMIUM TIMES showed that a total of 1, 822 cases were recorded last week.

The last time Nigeria recorded a lower weekly figure was the 1,470 cases recorded in the week between May 10 and May 16, according to NCDC data.

The country has also improved in its testing regime. More than 400,000 of Nigeria’s 200 million people have been tested thus far.