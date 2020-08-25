Coronavirus Ireland: 92 new cases and no further deaths reported

A further 92 cases of Covid-19 were reported on Tuesday but no new deaths, the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has said.

The latest figures mean total Covid cases in Ireland have reached 28,201 with deaths remaining at 1,777.

The geographical breakdown of the new cases is made up of 31 cases in Tipperary; 17 in Dublin; seven in Clare; seven in Wexford; and five in Kildare. The remaining 25 cases are spread out among 12 counties.

Acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said while the daily numbers remain high the national picture has been relatively stable for the last week.

“However, we have seen cases in 25 of the 26 counties over the past 14 days, including 473 cases in Dublin, 332 in Kildare, 120 in Tipperary, 84 in Limerick, 37 in Clare and 36 in Meath and Kilkenny,” he said.

He said updated Covid-19 measures introduced last week “would not be expected to impact on the trajectory of the disease until early next week”. He urged people to continue to follow public health advice.

Last week the Government announced a tightening of restrictions recommended by NPHET including limiting of social visits to homes and most indoor gatherings and events to six people from no more than three households. The lockdown in Co Kildare was also extended.

On Tuesday the breakdown of new cases included 52 men and 38 women, 69 per cent of whom are under the age of 45.

Half of the cases are associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case. Eleven of the cases have been identified as community transmission.

On Monday NPHET had issued a “note of caution” about rising numbers of Covid-19 cases in Dublin, where it said people should take “extra care” to prevent spreading the virus.

In Northern Ireland, five patients on a cancer ward have tested positive for Covid-19, it emerged on Tuesday.

It is the second cluster of infections at Craigavon Area Hospital in Co Armagh. A member of staff has tested positive and three close staff contacts are self-isolating as a precaution, the Southern Health and Social Care Trust said.

Another 47 people have tested positive across Northern Ireland, the department of health said, bringing the overall tally to 6,823. No new deaths were reported.

Meanwhile two staff at St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny have been diagnosed with Covid-19.

Up to 14 other employees are self-isolating due to contact with Covid-19 patients as they await test results. Two healthcare support workers at the hospital died after contracting the virus in April.

The Ireland East Hospital Group (IEHG) said “a small number of staff who have had close contact with the patients have been tested and are currently self-isolating as outlined by the Covid-19 safety and contact tracing protocols”. – Additional reporting PA