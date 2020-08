New cases: 49 Total confirmed cases: 4624 Total active cases: 2152 Total recovered: 2329 (145 New) Total number of tests conducted: 34443 (392 New) Total deaths: 143 (6 New) Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.

