Coronavirus: Nigeria records lowest daily figure in three months

Continuing a trend that began Wednesday, the daily figure of confirmed coronavirus infections in Nigeria again declined Thursday to the lowest number in at least eleven weeks.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 221 infections were recorded in 20 states across the country, the lowest number since late May.

The latest figure brings the total number of infections in the country to over 53,000.

The new cases, according to the NCDC, were found in the following 20 states – Plateau (60), FCT (33), Kaduna (26), Rivers (18), Lagos (17), Enugu (9), Kwara (9), Ondo (9), Nasarawa (6), Gombe (5), Anambra (5), Delta (4), Abia (4), Imo (3), Edo (2), Ogun (2), Oyo (2), Osun (2), Bauchi (1), Kano (1).

Again, Plateau had the highest of the daily reported cases with 60 infections on Thursday. Abuja and Kaduna followed with 33 and 26 cases respectively.

Though Lagos came fourth in the daily tally with 17 new infections, the city remains Nigeria’s coronavirus hotspot with over 18,000 infections and 202 deaths.

Abuja, Nigeria’s capital is the second most impacted with a total of over 5,000 cases and 50 deaths.

Thursday’s figure is slightly lower than the other lower figures recorded within the month of August – 252, 288, and 290.

But some believe the numbers may not entirely give the full picture because of the country’s slow testing regimen amid a continued rise in community transmission, according to health experts.

Nigeria has tested about 388,000 of its 200 million population since the country reported its index case on February 28 in an Italian traveler.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths as a result of the contagion has been rising slowly but steadily.

Three deaths were recorded on Thursday, pushing the total number of deaths from the virus to 1010.

The NCDC in its daily update of the infection on its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov stated that out of the 53, 021 infections so far, 40,281 persons have recovered and have been discharged.

There are still about 11, 730 active cases in Nigeria.