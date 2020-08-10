Coronavirus: On International Day, UN chief spotlights indigenous peoples’ resilience in face of COVID-19 pandemic

Inclusion and participation of the world’s 476 million indigenous peoples must be ensured in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic and on the road ahead towards recovery, UN Secretary-General António Guterres has underscored. Marking the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, Mr. Guterres drew attention to the “devastating” impact of the pandemic on indigenous peoples around the world. “Throughout history, indigenous peoples have been decimated […]

