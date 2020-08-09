When Uganda’s President, H.E. Yoweri Museveni, announced a nationwide lockdown in March 2020, he also banned mass gatherings. This was done to control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. To Amati Odraru, prohibiting gatherings meant limiting her monthly visits to the HIV clinic at Yumbe Health Centre IV. Her worry was that […]

The post Coronavirus – Uganda: 541 people living with HIV and AIDS in Yumbe traced and linked back into care appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...